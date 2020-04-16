Top official: Sanitary-epidemiological situation under control in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is under control in Azerbaijan thanks to the measures taken in the country, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Thursday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku.

Hajiyev noted that the reduction in the number of coronavirus infected people is a positive factor, pledging further preventive measures.

The top official said that necessary measures will be taken to extend the quarantine in the country.

“Other countries are also taking necessary measures to extend the quarantine. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, there is no need for rushed decision on the quarantine regime,” he added.

