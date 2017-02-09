Top official urges for strengthening Iran’s defense capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian supreme leader’s senior foreign policy advisor, Ali Akbar Velayati has called for strengthening Iran’s defense capabilities.

Velayati said the foreigners plot against Muslim world and the New Middle East plan is aimed at separating Muslim countries, Mehr news agency reported Feb. 9.

The Iranian official also criticized US President Donald Trump over his “contradictory and unwise” remarks adding, Trump’s approach is an “outcome of the West’s failure”.

He further asserted that foreigners are plotting to weaken Muslim countries, such as Pakistan and Turkey.

The official also accused the foreigners of destabilizing Syria and Iraq.

Since President Trump has assumed office, the officials from both countries have exchanged sharp criticism, in particular concerning Iran’s recent missile tests.

News.Az

