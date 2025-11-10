Yandex metrika counter

Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan next week

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Güler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are set to visit Islamabad next week to discuss escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters on his flight back from Azerbaijan, also revealed that Ankara is making preparations to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, including containers from Türkiye's earthquake-affected zones.

Ensuring the delivery of urgently needed supplies to Gaza is of utmost importance, Erdogan stated, calling it "not merely a matter of aid, but a matter of humanity."

Stressing that winds of peace are blowing after Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory, he said Türkiye pursues the normalization process with Armenia in synchronization with Azerbaijan.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, President Erdogan said Türkiye cannot remain a bystander and will continue its diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and security in the country.

Erdogan also noted that positive steps were taken regarding the F-35 fighter jets during his recent talks with US President Donald Trump, and expressed hope that promises made will be kept.


