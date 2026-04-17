TotalEnergies workers strike in France over fuel prices

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Service station workers at TotalEnergies across France went on strike on Friday, protesting rising fuel costs and demanding higher wages from the oil giant.

The strike comes at a time when fuel prices have surged, putting additional pressure on both workers and consumers as travel demand increases during school holidays in parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The CGT trade union, which represents staff at nearly 200 TotalEnergies service stations, said employees are struggling to cope with rising fuel prices on their current salaries.

“Total’s employees are receiving no support to cope with this surge in fuel prices,” CGT secretary general Sophie Binet said in an interview with France 2 television, also calling for an increase in the national minimum wage.

Workers say the average salary of around €1,600 per month is no longer sufficient to cover commuting costs, with some stating they “cannot even afford to come to work anymore.”

TotalEnergies had previously announced measures to cap fuel prices in mainland France after global oil costs spiked following the Iran conflict, which pushed prices to their highest levels in years.

The company, which operates roughly a quarter of France’s service stations, has not yet responded to the latest strike action.

The French government is reportedly considering capping fuel distributors’ profit margins, a move that has met resistance from industry players.

Authorities are under pressure to address affordability concerns as households face higher transportation costs.

The industrial action coincides with a heavy travel period in France, as families take to the roads for spring school holidays in several regions, increasing the potential impact of disruptions at fuel stations.

Union representatives say workers are striking to demand fair pay and better support amid rising living costs, with slogans emphasizing that employees “want to work but not at a loss.”

News.Az