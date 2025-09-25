Totton Lloyds Bank branch to close in January, banking hub planned

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Totton branch of Lloyds Bank will close its doors on January 19, 2026, as part of a wider plan by Lloyds Banking Group to shut 49 branches across the UK. The decision reflects a continued rise in online banking, which has reduced demand for in-person services.

Despite the closure, Totton will be among 11 UK towns to receive a new banking hub. These hubs, operated in partnership with the Post Office, offer shared facilities where customers of multiple banks can withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills, and complete everyday banking transactions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The hubs also provide private spaces for more complex matters, with staff from different banks available on designated days.

Lloyds Banking Group’s latest round of closures affects customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland.

News.Az