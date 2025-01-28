Toxic haze blankets Bangkok as air pollution worsens in Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a toxic haze covers Bangkok's skyline, the Thai government is facing increasing criticism for its response to the ongoing air pollution crisis throughout the country, News.az reports citing foreign media .

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Thailand’s capital stood at 114 – considered unhealthy for groups with health risks, including children and people with respiratory diseases – according to World Air Quality Index, a nonprofit which monitors levels of pollution in the air globally.The worsening situation with dirty air in Bangkok and other Thai regions led UNICEF to warn on Monday that escalating levels of PM2.5 air pollution were “putting the health of approximately 13.6 million children across Thailand at risk.”PM2.5 are hazardous airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter – about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. They can cause severe health problems, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, according to health experts.Air pollution is a chronic problem in Thailand, especially in the north, between February and May. The dirty air is mainly caused by the burning of agricultural waste and forests.But in recent years, Bangkok and surrounding provinces have also begun to experience high levels of air pollutants, usually from December to February.Last year, Thailand had over 1 million respiratory cases linked to air pollution, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounting for 200,000 cases, according to the public health ministry last week.“This alarming situation demands urgent action to safeguard children’s health and well-being,” UNICEF said, noting that the number of Thai children highly exposed to PM2.5 was greater than those “affected by other climate hazards, such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts.”

News.Az