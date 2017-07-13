Traffic accident in Azerbaijan's Salyan leaves three people dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serious traffic accident occurred on the Alat-Astara highway in Salyan region, APA reports.

As a result of a collision between a Mercedes minibus and a KamAZ truck, three were killed and three others injured.



According to preliminary data, the minibus with Astara residents inside was heading to the Dagestan city of Khasavyurt. Alongside the driver, there were 2 women, 1 child and 5 men in the car. As a result of the accident, one woman and two men injured, three men were killed at the scene.



The names of two people killed in an accident are Aliyev Tukhid Mirzarahim, 24 and Gahramanov Shahid Abdulguseyn, 35.



Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extracted the dead and wounded from cars.

