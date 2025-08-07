Tragic road accident kills 7, injures several in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the morning of August 7 in the Shamkir district of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing APA.

A Mercedes Sprinter passenger minibus traveling from Baku to Gazakh crashed into the rear of a truck on a section of the Baku–Gazakh highway passing through Shamkir.

Initial reports indicate that seven people died at the scene. Most of the victims are reportedly women. Several other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The injured were immediately transported by ambulance to hospitals in Shamkir and Ganja. No official information has yet been released regarding their current condition.

Officers from the State Traffic Police were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The incident occurred on a major transportation route, the Baku–Gazakh highway, and authorities are continuing their inquiries to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

