Training for media representatives operating in economic field continues: Media Development Agency (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) jointly continue to hold training sessions for media representatives operating in the economic field, MEDIA’s press service told News.Az.

The next training session on the topic “Fourth Industrial Revolution and Digital Economy” was organized by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SİM) under the Ministry of Economy.

At the training session, Javid Abdullayev, Head of the Department for Digital Economy at 4SİM, and Kanan Ibrahimov and Ruslan Zeynalzade, employees of the Project Management Department, made presentations about the center’s activities, digitalization and digital economy, as well as human capital in the digital economy.

Following discussions on the topic, questions from the media representatives taking part in the training were answered.

At the end of the training, certificates were presented to the participants. The certificates were presented by Tamerlan Taghiyev, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SİM), and Natig Mammadli, Head of Department at the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

News.Az