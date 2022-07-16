Training session for reservists continues: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, the training session for reservists continues in one of the military units, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the scenario, the reservists fulfilled combat tasks of neutralizing the imaginary enemy's reconnaissance-sabotage groups.

Training session held to improve the combat skills of reservists will last until July 23.

News.Az