Training sessions held in presence of command staff of Azerbaijani Army

In accordance with the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, training session are conducted in presence of the command staff of the country’s army, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

Before the beginning of the training held with the participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of all types and branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of formations, chiefs of staff, and other officers, the drill review of the military personnel was conducted.

Knowledge and skills, as well as physical and drill training of military personnel involved in the training sessions will be inspected at theoretical and practical classes. During the training sessions, tests will be taken on knowledge on the military regulations, guidelines and other normative legal acts will be checked, as well as shootings from the small arms will be carried out.

