Yandex metrika counter

Transformer explosion disrupts electricity in Azerbaijan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Transformer explosion disrupts electricity in Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

A transformer explosion has caused a partial power outage in Bilasuvar in southern Azerbaijan, temporarily leaving parts of the town without electricity.

According to regional reports, the incident occurred at a transformer near the local market. Following the explosion, power supply to some areas was suspended as a safety precaution, News.Az reports, citing local media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Emergency response teams and technical crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Authorities established safety measures around the affected area while repair teams began intensive work to restore electricity.

Officials say power is expected to be fully restored shortly. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation as repair and recovery operations continue.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      