Transformer explosion disrupts electricity in Azerbaijan

According to regional reports, the incident occurred at a transformer near the local market. Following the explosion, power supply to some areas was suspended as a safety precaution, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency response teams and technical crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Authorities established safety measures around the affected area while repair teams began intensive work to restore electricity.

Officials say power is expected to be fully restored shortly. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation as repair and recovery operations continue.