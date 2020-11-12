Transport corridor from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan to benefit entire region - Turkish FM
The opening of new transport corridors, including a corridor from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the mainland of Azerbaijan, will contribute to the development of the entire region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baku.
"We hope that Armenia will fulfill all the obligations under the signed agreement," Cavusoglu noted.