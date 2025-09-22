Treason trial of South Sudan’s suspended Vice President Riek Machar opens in Juba

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Sudan’s suspended First Vice President Riek Machar appeared in court on Monday under tight security as his treason trial began, raising fears of renewed conflict in the fragile nation.

Machar, who has been under house arrest since March, faces charges including treason, murder, and crimes against humanity, along with 20 co-accused. The case stems from alleged involvement in raids by the Nuer-dominated White Army militia in the northeastern town of Nasir earlier this year, which killed dozens and displaced more than 80,000 people, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Appearing in a dark suit and blue tie, Machar was seen in public for the first time since his detention. His lawyer, Geri Raimondo Legge, argued the court lacked jurisdiction, calling the proceedings “unconstitutional” since Machar retains the immunity of a sitting vice president. Prosecutors dismissed the defense’s claims as “unfounded and weak.”

President Salva Kiir suspended Machar earlier this month after the charges were revealed. Seven allies, including the petroleum minister, are also standing trial. Media access was heavily restricted, with coverage limited to the state broadcaster.

The proceedings renew concerns about political instability in South Sudan, where a 2013–2018 civil war between Machar’s Nuer forces and Kiir’s Dinka loyalists killed nearly 400,000 people before a fragile peace deal brought the two leaders into a unity government.

