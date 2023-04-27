Tree-planting campaign dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev held (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tree-planting campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held on Thursday, the press service of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The campaign was co-initiated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Media Development Agency, the Audiovisual Council, and the Press Council.

The tree-planting campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who had always attached great importance to the protection of ecology and environment, was joined by heads and representatives of media entities. During the campaign held in Mushfigabad settlement, Eldar pines and olive trees suitable for the soil and climate conditions of the Absheron peninsula were planted.

The tree-planting campaign was aimed at honoring the memory of Heydar Aliyev and continuing the National Leader’s traditions of caring for nature and greenery.

News.Az