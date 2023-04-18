Tree-planting event marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev held in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 100-tree planting event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in the Capital Park in Islamabad, Pakistan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan told News.Az.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, foreign ambassadors in Pakistan and public representatives joined the event.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov informed the event participants about the life and great political will of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of independent and modern Azerbaijan, as well as about the work done by the national leader for the country’s independence and development.

Later on, the event participants planted 100 trees to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az