Trial over attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran to be held soon

The trial over the attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran will be held soon.

Head of the General Department of Justice of Tehran Province Ali Al-Qasi Mehr said at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Justice that the shortcomings and obstacles in the criminal case related to the attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran have been eliminated, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az portal.

He noted that the court hearing on the mentioned criminal case will be held in the near future.

On January 27, an armed attack was carried out on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, killing an Azerbaijani security officer and injuring two others.

The gunman, identified as Yasin Hosseinzadeh, was armed with a Kalashnikov rifle when he broke into the embassy building and killed the Azerbaijani officer. He was eventually stopped by the embassy’s security staff after a violent scuffle.

Iran said the attack stemmed from personal reasons, but Baku sees it as an act of terrorism.

Diplomatic activities at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran were completely suspended following the incident. However, a few employees remained in the Iranian capital to safeguard the embassy building and properties.

