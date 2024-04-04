Trilateral meeting of US-EU-Armenia to undermine neutrality - Turkish MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral meeting between Armenia, the EU, and the US, scheduled for April 5, 2024, will undermine neutrality, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement regarding the trilateral meeting between the US, EU, and Armenia, which will take place on April 5 in Brussels, News.az reports.

"As a result of Azerbaijan fully restoring its sovereignty through the liberation of its occupied territories during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorism measures carried out in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, a historic opportunity has arisen for establishing permanent peace and stability in the region.

At a time when we are very close to the success of this historic opportunity, it is important for third parties, especially non-regional actors, to adopt a fair and impartial approach and caution in this matter to avoid harming the process. In this context, we are obliged to openly state that the trilateral meeting between Armenia, the EU, and the US, scheduled for April 5, 2024, will undermine neutrality, which should be the basis for resolving complex issues in the region. The planned initiative, excluding Azerbaijan, will not serve peace but will create a ground for turning the South Caucasus into an arena of geopolitical conflicts.

We once again call on third countries to take into account the parameters of the region in their steps in the context of the process and to maintain an equal approach to the parties. We believe that the South Caucasus will prosper based on the permanent peace and stability that will be established in the region. Türkiye, as always, will make all necessary efforts in this matter and will continue to contribute to the use of the historic opportunity to achieve permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.

On April 5, a meeting will take place in Brussels between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

News.Az