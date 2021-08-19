Yandex metrika counter

Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora representatives to Shusha left lasting impressions: State Committee

Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora representatives to Shusha left lasting impressions: State Committee

The trip of the second group of representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora to Shusha city, organized by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, left a lasting impression. 

“Along with other national and spiritual monuments, our compatriots visited the ancient mosque of Yukhari Govharagha. Some of them performed namaz (prayer) in the mosque, and also honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and read prayers for the repose of their souls. They also prayed for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people and lasting peace both in the country and on the planet,” the committee said.


