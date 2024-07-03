TRNC president due in Azerbaijan this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar will visit Baku on July 4, News.Az reports citing the TRNC representative office in Azerbaijan.

Ersin Tatar will participate in an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Shusha on July 5-6.Hosted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the summit is expected to gather presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Additionally, leaders from OTS Observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will be in attendance.

News.Az