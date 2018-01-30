Troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces start new training period

+ ↺ − 16 px

The forces, formations, military units of the troops of the Azerbaijan Army began a new training period.

The meetings bringing to the attention, the main goals and objectives as well as their implementation during the training period were organized in all military units.

The training process in the Army will be organized and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, orders of the Minister of Defense, taking into consideration the risks and real threats on land, at sea and in the air to increase the level of combat readiness of troops.

On the first day, the training on combat readiness, which has shown its highly effectiveness was conducted in all military units.

