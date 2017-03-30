Yandex metrika counter

Truck, car collision in Khizi leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

  • Society
Turkish citizen caused a traffic accident in Azerbaijan on March 29 at about 05:00 pm, Interior ministry told APA.

MAN driven by Turkish citizen Uyghun Ahmed Kadir and VAZ-21063 driven by Shabran city resident Tarlan Dadashov collided in Khizi district. Dadashov died on the spot. Two passengers were hospitalized.
 
Main Investigation Department is investigating the case. 

