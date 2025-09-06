Truck falls from bridge onto cars in Baku – VIDEO

A serious traffic accident occurred in Baku today.

The incident took place in the Bilajari settlement of the Binagadi district. A truck traveling on a bridge lost control and fell onto vehicles below, News.az reports, citing local media.

Several cars were completely damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

Emergency responders, including the State Fire Protection and Special Risk Rescue Services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Baku Regional Center, and ambulances, were dispatched to the scene.

