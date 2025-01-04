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- Truck Accident
Tag:
Truck Accident
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At least 16 people lost their lives after an intercity bus collided head-on with a tanker truck on a major highway on Indonesia's Sumatra island on Wednesday, according to local officials.06 May 2026-14:32
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One person has been killed and two others injured in a road traffic accident in Baku, according to the Intelligent Transport Management Centre.13 Apr 2026-13:30
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Video footage has emerged showing a chain-reaction traffic accident involving a light-duty truck in Baku’s Khatai district.29 Jan 2026-14:30
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A tragic accident near a beach resort in Egypt has left two people dead and 36 others injured after a bus carrying tourists collided with a truck.11 Nov 2025-12:37
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An adult and two children tragically died in southeastern Australia on Tuesday morning after their car was crushed in a collision with a truck.11 Nov 2025-10:55
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At least 24 people died and 18 others were injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck in India's Telangana state.03 Nov 2025-09:41
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A serious traffic accident occurred in Baku today.06 Sep 2025-11:00
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Due to a road accident caused by slippery conditions late on Friday, hundreds of live fish being transported through northern Germany perished, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle.04 Jan 2025-17:46
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