Trump and Xi discuss TikTok in effort to ease US-China tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday as both leaders explored ways to keep TikTok operational in the United States and ease broader tensions between the two countries, Chinese state media reported.

Details of the conversation were not released by China’s CCTV, and the White House did not immediately comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The TikTok issue topped the agenda alongside trade during the leaders’ first known call in three months. Analysts say the discussion reflects ongoing efforts to stabilize U.S.-China relations amid a protracted standoff over trade and technology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reports indicate the talks may pave the way for a potential in-person summit between Trump and Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in South Korea from October 30 to November 1.

