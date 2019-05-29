Trump: Azerbaijan's economic success will help bring stability to entire region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is more prosperous and connected to the global economy than at any time in its history. Oil and gas production from Azerbaijan continues to increase stability and world energy markets, including the Southern Gas Corridor, said the U.S. President Donald Trump in his letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the 26th anniversary of International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition.

“Azerbaijan can play even greater leadership role by partnering with other potential suppliers such as Turkmenistan and countries in Eastern Mediterranean. Now is the time to expand on your country’s success. The U.S. supports your efforts to advance economic reforms that will help attract foreign investments and support innovations. The economic success of Azerbaijan will help bring stability to the entire region,” the U.S. President said in his message.

“I look forward to continue cooperation in our shared efforts to develop peaceful, prosperous and democratic South Caucasus,” President Donald Trump added.

News.Az

