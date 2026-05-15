Trump says multiple issues resolved in meeting with Xi Jinping

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US President Donald Trump has said that several international issues were resolved during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, describing the visit as “incredible” and claiming that “a lot of good has come of it.”

Speaking alongside Xi at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound, Trump said the two sides had reached “fantastic trade deals” benefiting both countries and had “settled a lot of different problems” that others would not have been able to solve. He also described his personal relationship with Xi as “very strong”, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Trump added that the leaders had also discussed Iran, saying both sides shared similar views on preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and on keeping key maritime routes open. He stressed that both Washington and Beijing wanted the conflict in the region to end, calling the situation “crazy” and expressing support for de-escalation efforts.

News.Az