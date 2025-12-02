Trump calls Ukraine war settlement "not an easy situation"

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said at a Cabinet meeting that the United States is working to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, acknowledging that the situation is currently challenging.

"We have a problem with the war that our people are now trying to settle now — with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the US is no longer providing funds; they are only selling NATO weapons, and they also want to resolve the situation.

"But we're trying to get that settled. I've settled eight wars. This would be the ninth. And our people are over in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled. Not an easy situation, let me tell you. What a mess. It's a war that never would have happened if I were President," the President added.

News.Az