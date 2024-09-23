Trump claims Harris will be unable to prevent World War III

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump, running for re-election, expressed doubt over his opponent, Kamala Harris, suggesting she would be incapable of preventing a third world war.

In a post on his page on Truth Social, Trump voiced concerns about global security, claiming the world has become a ‘very dangerous place,’ News.Az reports.The former president stressed, “Things on the campaign against the Communist Left are going very well, but the World is now a very dangerous place. Kamala (and Joe!) is unable to answer even the simplest of questions. It’s CRAZY! If she can’t do that, how can she represent us on stopping World War lll?”Earlier, the politician also warned that the US would head toward a third world war under a Democratic administration.

News.Az