Trump criticizes renewables, but Texas Grid tells different story

President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of wind and solar power, calling them unreliable and costly, as he pushes forward with plans to end federal subsidies for renewable energy. But Texas, the U.S. state with the highest share of renewables, appears to contradict his claims.

According to data reviewed by Reuters, Texas has dramatically improved grid reliability thanks to investments in solar, wind, and battery storage. The state’s main grid operator, ERCOT, predicts just a 0.30% chance of rolling blackouts this August, down from 12% a year ago, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Electricity prices in Texas also remain low. Residential and business customers pay about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, 24% below the national average, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Texas could be a model for how to build reliability at low cost,” said University of Texas researcher Joshua Rhodes.

Meanwhile, fossil-fuel-heavy grids like PJM Interconnection are facing soaring prices and reliability concerns. A recent Department of Energy report warned PJM could see over 1,000 hours per year of power shortfalls in worst-case scenarios, compared to just 149 for ERCOT.

Despite past challenges, such as the 2021 winter blackout largely caused by frozen natural gas infrastructure, Texas has since added more than 8 gigawatts of battery storage, with plans for 174 gigawatts more.

Experts warn that Trump’s rollback of clean energy incentives could reverse progress. “It’s got destabilization written all over it,” said Horizon Climate Initiative director Frank Rambo.

