Trump declares Iran will be "hit hard" this Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran would face a "very hard" response on Saturday and mentioned that he was considering expanding the targets to include additional areas and groups, though he did not provide further specifics.

"Today Iran will be ​hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain ​death, because of Iran's ​bad behavior, are areas and groups ‌of ⁠people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time" ​Trump ​said ⁠in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

He also ​noted that Iran had ​apologised ⁠to its neighbours for its strikes against them, ⁠which ​he cast as ​a surrender.

News.Az