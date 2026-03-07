Trump declares Iran will be "hit hard" this Saturday
Photograph by Salwan Georges / The Washington Post / Getty
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran would face a "very hard" response on Saturday and mentioned that he was considering expanding the targets to include additional areas and groups, though he did not provide further specifics.
"Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
He also noted that Iran had apologised to its neighbours for its strikes against them, which he cast as a surrender.
By Ulviyya Salmanli