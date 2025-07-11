Trump envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine amid uncertainty over U.S. military aid

Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, right, and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will travel to Kyiv on July 14 for a week-long visit, he confirmed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. The visit comes at a critical time, as confusion surrounds the Trump administration's stance on future military aid to Ukraine.

Kellogg’s trip follows reports that President Donald Trump may authorize his first new weapons package for Ukraine since taking office, potentially using NATO funding. Until now, the administration has allowed only shipments approved under former President Joe Biden, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The situation remains tense after the Pentagon unexpectedly paused deliveries of key defensive weapons, including Patriot missiles, amid a stockpile review. This move alarmed both Kyiv and its European allies, especially after Russia launched a record-breaking aerial barrage on July 9 involving 741 drones and missiles.

Trump has since claimed he was unaware of the pause and ordered some shipments to resume. He is also expected to make a “major statement” on Russia on July 14 — the same day Kellogg arrives in Ukraine.

Kellogg last met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 9, where they discussed sanctions, arms deliveries, and U.S. legislative efforts to target Russia economically. He also participated in a Coalition of the Willing meeting — the first U.S. presence in the European-led initiative to support Ukraine, which may include peacekeeping deployments.

With ongoing Russian aggression and stalled peace talks, Kellogg’s visit may signal a shift — or deepen existing uncertainty — in Washington’s Ukraine policy.

News.Az