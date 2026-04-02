Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi amid Epstein files row and performance concerns

The decision, announced on Thursday, marks a significant shake-up at the Department of Justice and underscores growing tensions within Trump’s administration over legal and political strategy, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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Leadership change at Justice Department

Trump said Todd Blanche, currently serving as deputy attorney general and a former personal lawyer to the president, will take over leadership of the Justice Department on an interim basis.

In a social media post, Trump praised Bondi as a “great American patriot” and “loyal friend”, adding that she would soon transition to a role in the private sector.

Bondi confirmed she would spend the coming weeks overseeing a transition before stepping down.

Frustration over pace and controversies

According to sources familiar with the matter, Trump had grown increasingly dissatisfied with Bondi’s handling of key issues, including what he viewed as a slow pace in pursuing legal action against political adversaries.

However, it was the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein case that came to dominate her tenure.

Bondi faced criticism from both political allies and opponents over the management and disclosure of documents related to federal investigations into Epstein, whose network included ties to influential figures.

Epstein files spark political pressure

The release of Epstein-related records proved politically sensitive, drawing scrutiny from lawmakers and reigniting attention on past associations between Trump and Epstein, which the president has said ended decades ago.

Despite the eventual release of millions of pages of documents, critics argued that redactions and omissions undermined transparency.

The controversy led to bipartisan pressure in Congress and plans for Bondi to testify before lawmakers.

Questions over Justice Department independence

During her tenure, Bondi was a strong advocate of Trump’s agenda and oversaw significant changes within the Justice Department.

Critics accused her of weakening the department’s traditional independence from the White House and removing career prosecutors involved in investigations opposed by Trump.

The department also pursued legal cases against several of Trump’s political opponents, some of which faced setbacks in court.

Potential shift in legal strategy

Bondi’s removal could signal a shift in how the Justice Department approaches politically sensitive investigations.

Analysts say her departure may lead to a renewed push to align legal actions more closely with the president’s priorities, though the longer term direction will depend on her successor.

Trump has reportedly considered several candidates for the permanent role, including Lee Zeldin, though no formal nomination has been announced.

Part of broader administration reshuffle

Bondi is the second senior official to be removed in recent weeks, following changes elsewhere in the administration.

Her departure highlights ongoing internal pressures as the White House navigates political controversies, legal challenges, and broader policy objectives.

The transition at the Justice Department comes at a critical moment, with high-profile investigations and legal disputes continuing to shape the administration’s agenda.