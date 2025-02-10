Trump hints at future meeting with Putin 'at the right time'

President Donald Trump in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump indicated he could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "at the right time" and expects more phone conversations with him in the future.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said, "I would imagine I would be meeting with Putin at the right time," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

When asked whether he has had a telephone conversation with Putin before or after his inauguration on January 20, Trump said: "I’ve had. Let’s just say I’ve had. And I expect to have more conversations," he added.

Commenting on the Ukraine conflict, Trump stressed: "We have to get that war ended. And we have to get it ended soon."

When a reporter said that everybody is going to assume that he is talking to Putin regularly unless he clarified that, Trump replied: "Well, they can assume. It makes sense. Well, I don’t want to talk about it. If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversation, it’s too early, but I do believe that we are making progress."

News.Az