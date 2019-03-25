Trump hopes Turkmenistan to be able to export gas to West through Azerbaijan

Trump hopes Turkmenistan to be able to export gas to West through Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Turkmenistan will take advantage of new possibilities of exporting gas to the West in connection with the recent determination of the legal status of the Caspian Sea, according to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

In a congratulatory letter on the occasion of Nowruz (national spring holiday celebrated March 21-22 in Turkmenistan) addressed to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trump noted that on these solemn days many people in the US and around the world celebrate the holiday of renewal and revival.

He stressed that the people of the US and its business circles continue to look for new directions to strengthen economic cooperation with Turkmenistan.

News.Az

News.Az