Trump meets King Charles III amid protests during UK state visit

U.S. President Donald Trump began his official state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a royal welcome at Windsor Castle, where he met King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, is the first elected leader in modern times to receive two state visits from a British monarch. His first came in 2019, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The Trumps were greeted by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, before being escorted by carriage to Windsor Castle for a ceremonial reception. Later in the evening, the couple attended a state banquet with the royal family, alongside high-profile guests including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Rupert Murdoch, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Inside the castle, Trump toured the Royal Collection with King Charles and Queen Camilla, viewing artifacts that symbolized the deep ties between the U.S. and Britain, such as 18th-century paintings, letters between Queen Victoria and President James Buchanan, and memorabilia from a 1930s royal picnic with hot dogs.

The president and his advisors also attended a service at St. George’s Chapel, where they laid a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb. The evening concluded with a Beating Retreat military performance and a flyover from the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows.

While Trump was welcomed with pomp and ceremony in Windsor, thousands of demonstrators gathered in central London. Organized by the “Stop Trump” campaign, protesters waved anti-Trump placards and Palestinian flags before marching toward Parliament.

At the state banquet, King Charles praised the long-standing U.S.-UK alliance, noting that “our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear” and calling the nations “the closest of kin.”

Trump responded by thanking the king and emphasizing America’s bond with Britain, saying the two countries “must continue to stand for the values of the English-speaking world.” He also complimented the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing Kate as “healthy” and “beautiful.”

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference before Trump departs for Washington.

White House officials have described the visit as a celebration of the “special relationship” between the two nations and a prelude to America’s 250th anniversary next year.

