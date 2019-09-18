Trump names Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is set to appoint Robert O’Brien, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the US State Department, as his new national s

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" he wrote.

On Tuesday, Trump announced five people he was considering to replace John Bolton after his resignation as national security advisor.

