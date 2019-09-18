Trump names Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser
US President Donald Trump is set to appoint Robert O’Brien, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the US State Department, as his new national s
"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" he wrote.
On Tuesday, Trump announced five people he was considering to replace John Bolton after his resignation as national security advisor.
