Trump, Netanyahu to discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, as efforts to move the stalled process forward face mounting political and security challenges.

Netanyahu is expected to visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, where talks will focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as well as Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli leader said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Washington has been pushing to revive momentum in Gaza after the ceasefire, brokered by the United States in October, stalled amid mutual accusations of violations by Israel and Hamas. The plan calls for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas giving up its weapons, and the group relinquishing any governing role in the enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Washington wants a transitional administration, made up of Palestinian technocrats under a proposed Board of Peace, to be established soon. This would precede the deployment of an international security force, mandated by a November 17 U.N. Security Council resolution.

However, progress has been limited. Hamas has refused to disarm and has not returned the remains of the last Israeli hostage, while Israeli forces remain positioned in roughly half of Gaza. Israel has warned it could resume military operations if Hamas does not disarm peacefully.

Although large-scale fighting has eased, violence has not fully stopped. Since the ceasefire began, more than 400 Palestinians—mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials—have been killed in Israeli strikes, while three Israeli soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the fragile Lebanon ceasefire, agreed in November 2024, which ended over a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. While Lebanon says it is nearing completion of efforts to disarm Hezbollah in southern areas, Israel argues progress has been slow and continues near-daily strikes to prevent the group from rearming.

Netanyahu said he would also raise concerns about Iran, following reports of recent missile exercises. While Israel is not seeking confrontation, he said Tehran’s actions remain a concern. Trump previously ordered U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites but has since floated the possibility of renewed diplomacy.

Why it matters: The meeting could shape the future of Gaza’s governance and regional stability, as the United States seeks to prevent renewed conflict while balancing Israel’s security concerns across multiple fronts.

News.Az