Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Medvedev’s warning

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be repositioned in response to recent remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed powers.

The move follows a sharp exchange between the two politicians. On Thursday, Medvedev warned that Trump should remember Russia retains Soviet-era “last resort” nuclear strike capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, Trump posted on social media:

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev ... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Trump added that “words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences,” expressing hope that the situation wouldn’t escalate further.

Pressed by reporters on the decision, Trump said:

“A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we're going to protect our people.”

The U.S. Navy and Pentagon declined to comment on whether any submarines had actually been moved. It remains unclear what Trump meant by “nuclear submarines,” since U.S. vessels are nuclear-powered, and some—but not all—carry nuclear-armed missiles.

Security analysts viewed the move more as a rhetorical signal than a tactical shift, noting the U.S. already maintains submarines capable of striking Russia as part of its regular nuclear deterrent posture.

Still, arms control advocates criticized the statements as “irresponsible,” warning that such language can heighten the risk of miscalculation during already tense relations.

The exchange comes amid growing frustration from Trump over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lack of progress in ending the more than three-year-long war in Ukraine.

