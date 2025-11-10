Trump pardons Giuliani, Powell, Meadows and allies over 2020 election efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted pardons to a long list of political allies involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, Ed Martin.

The proclamation, posted on X by Martin late Sunday, names high-profile figures including Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, among dozens of others, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the document states. It is dated November 7, 2025, and indicates Trump signed it.

The pardons are described as “full, complete, and unconditional” for those named, including some co-defendants charged in Georgia for attempting to subvert the 2020 election results.

It is important to note that presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses; they do not cover state or local charges. The proclamation also clarifies that it does not apply to Trump himself.

Last week, Trump also granted clemency to a retired New York City police officer convicted in 2023 of stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government, as well as to former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry, who had a 1995 tax evasion conviction.

