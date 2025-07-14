Yandex metrika counter

Trump predicts imminent resolution of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved successfully in the near future.

The American leader made the remark at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington, News.Az reports citing local media.

According to Trump, the US has made efforts to resolve the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and this "will lead to a good result."


