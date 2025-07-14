Trump predicts imminent resolution of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
- 14 Jul 2025 20:25
- 14 Jul 2025 21:13
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved successfully in the near future.
The American leader made the remark at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington, News.Az reports citing local media.
According to Trump, the US has made efforts to resolve the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and this "will lead to a good result."