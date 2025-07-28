Trump responds ‘I don’t know’ to Israeli claim of no starvation crisis in Gaza

Trump responds ‘I don’t know’ to Israeli claim of no starvation crisis in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty when asked about Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s assertion that there is no starvation crisis in Gaza.

“I don’t know,” Trump said Monday during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. “Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry. But we’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” , News.Az reports, citing ABC News

Starmer immediately described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian crisis” and “an absolute catastrophe.”

The comments come amid alarming reports from Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which said that 14 people, including two children, died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours. Additionally, 29 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight local time, the ministry reported.

Tragically, eleven people were also killed Monday morning near aid distribution sites, according to two local hospitals. These sites are managed by the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, though the foundation’s spokesperson told ABC News no incidents had been reported as of midday.

In response to the worsening humanitarian situation, Israel announced Sunday it would implement daily military pauses in several densely populated areas to allow aid to move into Gaza.

News.Az