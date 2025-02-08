Trump revokes Biden's security clearances and halts intelligence briefings

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the security clearances of Joe Biden, effectively ceasing his daily intelligence briefings, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The move follows Trump's assertion that there is no necessity for Biden to maintain access to classified information.

In a statement, Trump explained that Biden had established this precedent in 2021 when he ordered the Intelligence Community (IC) to prevent the 45th President of the United States (Trump himself) from acquiring information on national security, a courtesy typically extended to presidents.

Trump further referenced the Hur Report, which suggested that Biden has a "poor memory" and could not be relied upon with sensitive data even during his "prime". Trump concluded his statement with a pledge to always safeguard national security and a final message to Biden: "JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

