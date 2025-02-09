Trump revokes security clearances for Biden's senior diplomat and security official

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House officials announced Saturday, News.Az informs via Reuters.

The move came a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings.

Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, the officials said on Saturday.

They said Trump also removed the clearances of the New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom led cases against Trump.

While the revocations may not have immediate impacts, it is another sign of the growing rift in Washington. Former US presidents have traditionally received intelligence briefings so they can advise incumbent presidents on national security and foreign policy.

