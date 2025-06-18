Trump says no final decision yet on US strikes on Iran

Trump says no final decision yet on US strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he has not yet made a final decision on whether to authorize military strikes against Iran, noting that he prefers to wait until "one second before it's due" to decide.

"I don't want to fight either. I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do, and maybe we won't have to fight," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, News.Az reports.

“I have ideas as to what to do. I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due," he said. "Things change, especially with war. Things change with war. You go from one extreme to the other. War is very bad. There was no reason for this to be."

He said he would be holding a Situation Room meeting in an hour to discuss the situation.

Israel and Iran continue to exchange tit-for-tat attacks after Israel started the latest conflagration when it carried out a series of attacks on Iran's military and nuclear sites last Friday.

Asked if he believed the Iranian government could collapse amid Israel's ongoing attacks, Trump said: "Anything could happen."

He reiterated comments he made earlier Wednesday in which he claimed Iranian officials expressed interest in visiting the White House -- a suggestion previously rebuffed by Iran's UN mission.

"They want to meet, but it's a little late to meet, but they want to meet, and they want to come to the White House so they can come to the White House, so we'll see. I may do that," Trump said. "They want to see me in the White House. That's a big statement. But it's very late."

Iran's UN mission said earlier on X: "No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House."

Israel launched large-scale attacks on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, high-ranking military command centers, military officials and nuclear scientists.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

News.Az