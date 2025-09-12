Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting ‘likely in custody’ - VIDEO

President Donald Trump suggested Friday that authorities have apprehended the suspect in the shooting involving conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that someone “very close to him turned him in” and indicated that official confirmation would come later Friday.

News.Az