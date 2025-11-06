Trump team admits key mistakes that cost Republicans the election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following disappointing results in recent local elections, Donald Trump’s team has acknowledged that the Republican Party’s failure to prioritize domestic issues was a major factor behind its losses.

According to White House insiders, Trump’s focus on foreign policy left many voters feeling neglected at home. “An excessive focus on foreign affairs while Americans were struggling domestically produced exactly the results one would expect,” said a source close to the administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Americans, the report notes, remain deeply worried about rising prices, cuts to food assistance, and the potential loss of health insurance subsidies. A political strategist close to the White House admitted that Trump hadn’t addressed the cost of living in months — a silence that frustrated voters who wanted quick action to ease economic pressures.

James Blair, Trump’s campaign political director and deputy chief of staff, said the president intends to shift his message back to economic well-being.

“You’ll see the president talk a lot about cost of living as we turn the year,” Blair said. “He’ll be very focused on prices and everyday expenses.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), urging Republicans to “get back to talking about what matters to American families.” Vance added that although inflation has slowed, the country “inherited a disaster from Joe Biden,” and work remains to restore citizens’ quality of life.

Trump himself partially blamed the Republican setbacks on his absence from local ballots and the recent government shutdown.

In the November 4 elections, Democrats secured significant victories across the country. Progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim mayor of New York City, while Mikie Sherrill won the governorship in New Jersey, and Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, triumphed in Virginia.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrols and a longtime radio host, lost to Mamdani in New York. Sliwa had previously run against Democrat Eric Adams in 2021.

Trump later criticized Mamdani’s win, claiming it represented “a loss of sovereignty” for the United States.

