Trump threatens Colombia’s Petro, says Cuba may fall

US President Donald Trump has threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro and suggested that Cuba’s government could soon collapse, raising alarm over potential new US military interventions in Latin America.

Trump made the remarks aboard Air Force One on Sunday, days after Washington’s controversial capture of Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

When asked about a possible US operation in Colombia, Trump said it “sounds good,” prompting swift backlash from Petro, who urged Latin American unity and warned the region against foreign intervention. Trump’s comments have intensified regional tensions and sparked renewed debate over US policy in the hemisphere.

News.Az