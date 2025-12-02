Trump threatens land strikes on drug traffickers in Latin America

US President Donald Trump has escalated his administration's military campaign against alleged drug trafficking networks, announcing plans to soon conduct strikes on land-based targets across Latin America. During a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump declared that "anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," signaling a significant expansion of a campaign previously focused on maritime interdiction.

Trump stated that land strikes would be "much easier" than sea-based operations, claiming detailed intelligence on trafficker routes and locations. When asked if the campaign would be limited to Venezuela, a frequent target of his threats, he replied, "No, not just Venezuela," but singled out the country as having been "very bad." This announcement follows a significant US military buildup in Latin America, involving the deployment of Marines, warships, and aircraft, which has fueled speculation about a potential direct intervention in Venezuela.

The threat of expanded strikes intensifies the standoff with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Trump has repeatedly demanded relinquish power. The US has already conducted over 20 maritime strikes since September, resulting in dozens of casualties. Trump recently acknowledged a conversation with Maduro but provided no details. This aggressive posture frames the drug trade as a national security threat justifying cross-border military action, a policy that critics argue risks violating international law and sovereignty.

In the same remarks, Trump made provocative accusations against Colombia, a key US ally in the region. He sarcastically claimed, "They have cocaine manufacturing plants, okay? And then they sell us their cocaine. We appreciate that very much." Such comments are likely to strain diplomatic relations and underscore the broad, confrontational approach Trump is adopting toward the region, grouping nations together under the umbrella of the drug trade threat while dismissing nuanced bilateral partnerships.