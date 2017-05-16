Trump: US backs Turkey in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS and PPK

Trump: US backs Turkey in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS and PPK

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on bilateral ties and the fight against terrorism ahead of joint talks, Sputnik reports.

Trump said that the US backs Turkey "in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS [Daesh] and the PKK [Kurdistan Workers’ Party outlawed in Turkey] and ensure they have no safe quarter."

The US will promptly deliver US military equipment ordered by Turkey, Trump said.

"Military equipment was ordered by Turkey and the president [Erdogan]," Trump stated.

Erdogan called for cooperation with the US in the Middle Eastern region, saying that it is "very important for the rest of the world."

The Turkish president said that both states are committed to fighting all forms of terrorism.

"We are committed to fighting all forms of terrorism, without indiscrimination whatsoever, that impose a clear and a present threat upon our future," Erdogan said.

Turkey takes into consideration joint steps it can take with the US in Syria and Iraq.

"Both our countries are committed to fight all forms of terrorism," Erdogan stated. "We take into consideration joint steps we can take in Syria and Iraq."

He added that Ankara is determined to expand ties with the US. Turkey, the US agreed on expanding economic, energy and defense ties.

"President Trump’s recent election victory has led to the awakening of a new set of aspirations and expectations and hopes in our region and we know that by the help of the new US administration these hopes will not be lost in vain," Erdogan stated.

"We are determined to expand our relations and I believe my current official visit to the United States will mark a historical turn of tide," the Turkish leader added.

"It is a great honor to have President Erdogan from Turkey here," Trump said greeting Erdogan.

Trump added that he and Erdogan would have a long and hard discussion, but it would be very successful and will improve the already great relationship between the two leaders.

